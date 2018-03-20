District Attorney’s office weighs in on Dinovo’s death

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – As the memorial for Niko Dinovo continues to grow the focus turns now shifts to the driver of the car that crashed.

19-year-old Michael Carr took a plea deal back in January that would put him behind bars for six years. Mary Tanner-Richter handles traffic crimes for the District Attorney’s office. Throughout this ordeal, she’s been able to speak with the Dinovo family.

“Their hope was contagious,” she said.

Even facing tough odds, she says the family was hoping for a recovery.

On Monday, Niko passed away, surrounded by his friends and family. Tanner-Ricther explains that even though he died, Carr cannot be charged with any other crimes. That was the condition he agreed to when accepting his plea deal. She says the family was okay with that decision.

“At the end of the day, they were on board with that decision.”

“We wanted them to be able to focus completely on Niko.”

Tanner-Richter also explains that Carr waived his right to appeal the decision by accepting the plea deal. He is expected to serve his six years behind bars.