Community remembering Niko Dinovo

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the sad news that Niko Dinovo, the teen badly burned in a car crash, has passed away, the community is grieving but also coming together around his family.

He’s been fighting for his life for more than a year after suffering third-degree burns to most of his body.

Messages of love and prayers left for the family of Niko as a small memorial grows for the teen at the restaurant named after him.

“He’s brought a whole community together and it’s just been amazing,” Meghan Charton said.

Charton is putting up blue and pink ribbons around town in memory of him.

“When the family finally comes home they’ll be able to see some blue and pink ribbons all around and know that the community is there for them.”

She’s not the only one remembering Niko today.

“I was praying for him often that he would get through this. I was praying for the family,” Lisa Fuda, owner of Sarabella’s Pizza, said.

Fuda held a fundraiser for Niko a few months back. She says the community’s outpouring of support has been incredible.

“There’s no other community that I’ve been a part of that’s been so strong and supportive of one another.”

Colonie Central High School is offering counseling to students saying:

“Our student body has actively supported his recovery. This has been a long and difficult time for his family and friends …our prayers go out to his family.”

Niko’s aunt said in a message:

“The amount of love and support we felt from home truly saved us. We love you all and will be bringing our boy home.”

Love and support that will carry on.

“Now he’s watching over us and we’re praying up to him instead of for him.”

“Definitely Niko strong.”

It’s not just in person that expel have been remembering Niko. People have also been sharing memories of Niko on social media using the hashtag #nikogifts.