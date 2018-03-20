Community frustrated with quality of streets, crosswalks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Unsightly and unsettling. People who live in this neighborhood downtown in Albany say they’re frustrated with the condition of these crumbling crosswalks.

Drivers and pedestrians say these historic looking brick crosswalks are designed to bring charm to downtown Albany are bringing problems instead.

The bricks are patched up with deteriorating asphalt that neighbors find ugly and dangerous.

Travis Oliphant crosses the intersection of Pearl and Madison every day. He says he often feels safer avoiding these cracked crosswalks altogether when using his walker.

“I have to walk in the streets. Be more considerate of the disabled people that live around here.”

He’s not alone.

“I think it’s bad, annoying and frustrating because we’re paying our taxes the road and the walkway should be safe for us,” Lisa Jacobson said.

The high traffic Times Union Center is within sight of these crumbling crosswalks making it even more frustrating for people walking in the area.

Neighbors say even more reason why repairs are critical. Just a few blocks south of the convention center, Jacobson says the infrastructure in her area is often ignored.

“They kind of forget about the minimum wage workers that live around here and it’s because we don’t have as much money or make as much as other places that are more affluent.”

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Albany’s Department of General Services to see how they’re handling the problem.

Turns out it should be fixed as part of a project slated to start this summer.

The deputy commissioner tells me the poured polymer that is designed to look like brick will be dug up and replaced with asphalt. It’s a welcome solution for pedestrians.

“If it was all just one black smooth surface it would be better.”