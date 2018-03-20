Cat rescue organization denied expansion

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local animal rescue organization needs our help before “kitten season” is upon us.

They say the stray cat population in one area is getting so bad, they are running out of options.

Stephanie Rizzi never thought of herself as a cat person until one day a stray showed up at her doorstep.

“She had a litter of kittens. Something about that experience really opened my eyes to what it’s like out there.”

That was eight years ago. Now, Stephanie runs a non-profit called Feline Advocates Coming Together (FACT) that places abandoned cats into foster homes.

She recently launched a new spay and neuter program with local veterinarians aimed to help low-income families.

“Kitten season is coming so we are bracing ourselves and trying to get as many cats spayed and neutered over the winter as possible so that the kitten season isn’t so bad. We’ve been chipping away at it every year.”

The stray cat problem in Washington County is growing faster than the organization can keep up.

On Tuesday, county officials again denied Stephanie any help in securing a space for FACT, which would lift a burden from the organization’s five foster families.

“I could never put a number on it. It just seems to be endless at times especially in the farm areas where the cars are constantly being dumped. We’re in this in-between stage where it’s either do we expand, or do we have to step back.”

Keeping up with demand, Stephanie says is draining both financially and emotionally but her focus never strays from her mission.

“The problem won’t go anywhere. It will only get worse. If we can get some kind of help for our spay and neutered Initiative, even if it’s just that, even if we can’t get a building, I think it would still make a long-term difference for the community.”

Stephanie continues to fight for county support.

Click here if you would like to donate or are interested in becoming a foster family.