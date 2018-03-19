Siena Poll: By 2-to-1 New Yorkers support the SAFE ACT, banning assault weapon sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new poll from the Siena Research Institute out Monday shows that support for gun control in New York is strong, and could be building, five years after the passage of New York’s SAFE Act.

According to the Siena poll, the SAFE ACT remains very popular with voters, who now support it 61% to 28%.

The poll found 61% of New York voters strongly to overwhelmingly support six bills currently in the state legislature to address guns and school safety, five of which would have statewide effects. The bills include a ten-day waiting period for gun sale background checks, a ban on gun sales to people convicted of domestic violence, two annual “active shooter drills” in schools, banning the sale of bump stocks, and state funding for armed school resource officers. None of the bills have passed both houses.

Nearly 70% of New York voters oppose licensing teachers to carry concealed firearms in schools, a plan that has been discussed on the federal level but not in New York’s legislature. Additionally, New York voters support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault-style weapons 65% to 32%.

The poll also took a look at this November’s race for governor in New York and found that despite a slight dip in his job performance numbers, Governor Andrew Cuomo is still strongly leading Republican and Democratic challengers.

According to the poll, 52% of New York voters say they have a favorable view of Governor Cuomo. That’s down 10% from just two months ago. Nevertheless, the poll finds Cuomo is still overwhelmingly favored to win the Democratic primary over potential opponent, and former Sex and the City star and activist, Cynthia Nixon by a huge margin, 66% to 19%.

Looking ahead to November, the poll found Cuomo holds an early 30 point lead over both potential Republican opponents, State Senator John Defrancisco, and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

To see the full poll numbers and to read about the poll’s methodology visit: http://files.constantcontact.com/9c83fb30501/b8ca49c3-4d6a-4f0c-a881-db2e7ec7a9a7.pdf