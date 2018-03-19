Police: Drug ring busted in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major drug ring was busted in Saratoga County.

Six people were arrested and a massive amount of drugs were seized during the bust.

An unbelievable cache of weapons and drugs – long guns, handguns, cocaine, and buckets of marijuana.

“The largest seizure of illegal narcotics that I have ever seen here in Saratoga County.”

It’s the result of a six-month-long investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police- who used uncover officers to infiltrate this alleged drug ring. Defendants facing charges ranging from criminal possession of a weapon to felony drug possession.

“We will stand firm in showing the citizens of Saratoga County that this is not a where you’re going to come

District Attorney Karen Heggen says it’s one of the largest cases she’s seen in her 25-year career.

Seven search warrants led to the seizure of the following items

18 long guns

2 pistols

2.5 kilos of cocaine

20 pounds of marijuana

5 vehicles

$264,009 cash

All of it is off the streets for good.

Sheriff Zurlo says to stay tuned, he expects more charges to be filed.

The case is still under investigation.