Police: Drug ring busted in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major drug ring was busted in Saratoga County.
Six people were arrested and a massive amount of drugs were seized during the bust.
An unbelievable cache of weapons and drugs – long guns, handguns, cocaine, and buckets of marijuana.
“The largest seizure of illegal narcotics that I have ever seen here in Saratoga County.”
It’s the result of a six-month-long investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police- who used uncover officers to infiltrate this alleged drug ring. Defendants facing charges ranging from criminal possession of a weapon to felony drug possession.
“We will stand firm in showing the citizens of Saratoga County that this is not a where you’re going to come
District Attorney Karen Heggen says it’s one of the largest cases she’s seen in her 25-year career.
Seven search warrants led to the seizure of the following items
- 18 long guns
- 2 pistols
- 2.5 kilos of cocaine
- 20 pounds of marijuana
- 5 vehicles
- $264,009 cash
All of it is off the streets for good.
Sheriff Zurlo says to stay tuned, he expects more charges to be filed.
The case is still under investigation.