Police: Drug ring busted in Saratoga County

By Published: Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major drug ring was busted in Saratoga County.

Six people were arrested and a massive amount of drugs were seized during the bust.

An unbelievable cache of weapons and drugs – long guns, handguns, cocaine, and buckets of marijuana.

“The largest seizure of illegal narcotics that I have ever seen here in Saratoga County.”

It’s the result of a six-month-long investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police- who used uncover officers to infiltrate this alleged drug ring. Defendants facing charges ranging from criminal possession of a weapon to felony drug possession.

“We will stand firm in showing the citizens of Saratoga County that this is not a where you’re going to come

District Attorney Karen Heggen says it’s one of the largest cases she’s seen in her 25-year career.

Seven search warrants led to the seizure of the following items

  • 18 long guns
  • 2 pistols
  • 2.5 kilos of cocaine
  • 20 pounds of marijuana
  • 5 vehicles
  • $264,009 cash

 

All of it is off the streets for good.

Sheriff Zurlo says to stay tuned, he expects more charges to be filed.

The case is still under investigation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s