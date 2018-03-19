Niko Dinovo has died, father confirms passing

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Niko Dinovo has passed away.

He was the teenager who was badly burned when the car he was riding in crashed into the Blessings Tavern in 2016.

Dinovo was treated at the Westchester Medical Center’s burn unit for numerous months following the accident. The burns covered 95 percent of his body and he underwent 29 surgeries related to his condition.

Michael Carr, the man who admitted to the fiery alcohol-and-drug-fueled crash that left Niko Dinovo badly burned, was sentenced to six years in prison.