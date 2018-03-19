Local man arrested for knifepoint abduction

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man is facing several charges after an alleged knifepoint abduction over the weekend.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Medrano-Garcia got into an argument Saturday in Hudson Falls.

Medrano-Garcia is then accused of driving a woman and her 3-year-old child to a hotel in Queensbury where she was able to call for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say he locked himself and the child inside a car. Police say he then got into a fight with officers.

Medrano-Garcia was charged with second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash / $10,000 bond for bail.

The child was not hurt during the incident.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.