Gov. Cuomo wants to extend state’s gun control laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing new gun control measures.

According to the governor’s office, Gov. Cuomo wants to extend the state’s background check waiting period to up to 10 days.

He says this will keep our schools and communities safe.

“Earlier this week I stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with students who participated in the National Walkout Day as they demanded gun reform. We have heard these students loud and clear and cannot let them down. It is time for politicians to stand up and create real action and policy change.”

Earlier this year, the governor proposed to prevent individuals with a history of domestic violence from purchasing or owning guns

