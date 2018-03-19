FBI seeking info following local child porn arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Albany Field Office is looking for information following a child pornography arrest.

The FBI says on March 1, 2018, James Brady was arrested and charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography. The agency is looking to identify any additional victims following Brady’s arrest.

Brady has lived in Philmont, N.Y. for more than 30 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Albany Field Office at (518)-851-2982 or New York State Police at (518)-851-2982.

