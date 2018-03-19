Fake ‘Hamilton’ ticket page under investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re a big Broadway fan and are looking forward to seeing Hamilton when it comes to Proctors next summer you’ll want to listen up.

You may have seen this Facebook Page pop up on your News Feed while scrolling through your timeline.

“It’s a case of unfortunate social gone viral.”

Emily Lang with Proctors says the entire thing is fake.

“It’s a fake scam company. They’ve created both a Facebook Page and an event where they are selling tickets to Hamilton.”

It’s even being called “scamilton” by some. Tickets on the site cost thousands of dollars. Single tickets aren’t even available yet.

“Tickets will not be printed until four to six weeks before the performance so you bought a ticket online and you get something in the mail it’s fake.”

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says third-party resale sites like this one are nothing new.

“We know that these are hot tickets. They’re hard to get. People sometimes but them just to resell them.”

She says this particular site isn’t secure but understands how it can be easy for some people to get excited about seeing a show like Hamilton.

“Sometimes people let down their guard or they want those tickets so bad they’ll pay whatever they can for them.”

A number on the site has a Jacksonville area code and the BBB is looking into the situation.

“They ran a check and it looks like the website is actually coming out of Moscow.”

Lang says it’s important when trying to buy tickets to go through the official Proctors website. Googling the show can lead you right back to one of those scam sites.

Also don’t share the event on Facebook, even if you’re trying to keep others safe.

“Even if you’re trying to warn people not to get scammed do not share the event on Facebook. Take a screenshot of it. That actually then gives them interest.”

The best thing to do is be vigilant when purchasing tickets online.

“We don’t want to see people come to the theatre with fake tickets. It’s really heartbreaking to see families come and especially for something that’s so exciting.”

If you’re really unsure, just head straight to the box office.

As always, do your research before purchasing any tickets online. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.