Capital Region bridges are aging, in need of repair

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Are you and your family safe when driving over some of New York’s oldest bridges?

It’s a question many are asking after the tragedy in Miami last week.

There are hundreds of bridges in the state and many of them are decades old. Some still in good condition, but others are falling behind and that could be putting your family at risk.

Drive around just about anywhere in the Capital Region and chances are you’ll have to go over one of these.

To work, or to school, a stop at the gym or the grocery store it doesn’t matter.

They are everywhere.

“Some of the bridges are nice, but some of them need work,” said Kenneth Williams.

Kenneth Williams and his wife Denise live in the Catskills, but are frequent drivers.

After seeing the tragic bridge collapse in Miami last week, one that left six people dead, they are second guessing the routes they take.

“You don’t really think about it, but yeah it’s scary if you’re going to go across,” Williams said. “I try not to think about it because I don’t want it to happen to me.”

They are far from alone. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for change.

“Everybody in upstate New York knows how desperate we are for infrastructure,” Schumer said.

He is asking for the federal government to step up to the plate, but doing so won’t be cheap.

“Today, we a proposing a one trillion dollar infrastructure plan,” Schumer said.

A plan that would be spread over 10 years, using recent tax cuts to help pay for it.

Many bridges here are decades old. According the NYS DOT website a good chunk of them are in average or below conditions.

“It scares me,” said Rob Diamond from Colonie.

Rob Diamond lives just yards away from one in Colonie.

“I might speed it up a little bit to get underneath the bridge,” Diamond said.

He lives with his fiancé and plans to eventually start a family. He says if there aren’t updates on the bridge, he’ll consider moving.

“Being this close to my house and all that traffic that’s on that bridge. That is definitely cause for concern,” Diamond said.

For a complete list of the bridges in our area visit the NYS DOT website.