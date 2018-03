LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What better way to break in a new car than with a new pet?

Fuccilo Nissan in Latham, Sunday hosted a pet adoption event to raise awareness for the work that goes into finding forever homes for rescue animals and to let people meet some adoptable pets.

Fuccillo offered a $500 dealer discount to any customer who took home one of the many dogs, cats and birds available for adoption.

At least 10 animal rescue organizations participated in the event.