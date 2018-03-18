Pancake breakfast held to honor Rensselaer fire victims

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday, a community came together after a mother, grandmother and an eight year old boy tragically lost their lives in a Rensselaer house fire one week ago.

Investigators reveal the cause of that fire was electrical in nature.

The community rallied behind the Alshami family in the wake of tragedy, and flipping flapjacks to show support.

“You kind of expect him to be there every morning and he’s not there anymore,” said Madison Berhau, a student Rensselaer High School.

Hundreds of Rensselaer students, teachers and friends gathered at the Boys and Girls Club on Sunday to remember eight year old Aymen Alshami and his family members who tragically lost their lives in the Mann Avenue fire just one week ago.

“It’s been a real loss. Everybody form the superintendent on down to the youngest of the children, they’ve all felt the loss. They’ve all been super sad all week,” said Tricia Steck, a teacher at Rensselaer High School.

“It hits you hard. And I still can’t believe it to this day. But you know, we all just sit back and try to come together just so we can stay strong not only for Motasam but for his family as well,” said Tyrese Smith, a Rensselaer High School student.

With a little bit of batter and an amazing amount of strength, the Rensselaer community came together to put on a day long fundraiser to help the family.

“We’ve got the pancake breakfast this morning. We have a Chinese auction where tons of people donated baskets and gift cards,” said Ferrell Salsbury, event organizer.

But, neighbors acknowledge that one day is not enough to commemorate all the lives lost and now they just hope to keep the momentum of their support efforts going strong.

“This young man and his dad and his sister who survived, this is going to be with them forever. We’re going to move on tomorrow and go about our daily lives and this is going to be with them forever,” said community member, Linda Toney.