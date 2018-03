WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire broke out in a Rensselaer area home Sunday morning, forcing evacuations.

Authorities say the fire started at a Greenwood Road home with a wood burning stove before spreading to the wall and up into the attic.

Two people were home and both evacuated safely with their two pets.

Officials haven’t yet determined if the house is a total loss, but say the home was heavily damaged.