14 foot snowman built in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Spring may be just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of snow to go around; enough snow to build a massive snowman.

Gordon White of Schenectady built this giant 14-foot-tall snowman in his yard.

He starts by gathering all the snow in his yard, and then lugs garbage bins full of snow up a ladder to create the mountain you see here.

Then he uses an axe to carve out the sculpture.

He says he builds the snowman just a little bigger every year and wants to eventually set a record for the largest traditionally-shaped snowman in the world.