St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities brave the cold temperatures

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Festivities are in full swing across the Capital Region as people celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s a very cold St. Patrick’s Day with strong winds and the crowds have moved to North Pearl Street inside the warm bars.

But despite the weather, earlier on Saturday thousands of people still came out for the annual parade.

People young and old, Irish and non-Irish, took to downtown Albany to celebrate the holiday.

For many families the parade is a tradition every year, to listen to bagpipes, watch Irish step dancers and see St. Patrick himself.

Everyone was decked out in their best green attire and the NEWS10 ABC team even took in all the action: marching the route with our Curtis Lumber Mobile Storm Tracker and Tim Drawbridge emceeing the event.

“My kids are here, my grandkids are here, my wife is here, all kinds of family, it’s wonderful, a wonderful event,” said Jack LaFrank from East Greenbush.

“I liked hearing all the bagpipes and seeing everybody celebrate it,” said Jenna Jewel of Colonie.

“It’s just a great atmosphere and you know like really to be out here with all the people in the 518 and you know just interact with everyone,” said Tafari Nedrick, a UAlbany student.

If you plan to keep celebrating today don’t forget there are plenty of safe options to get home like Uber, Lyft or a designated driver.

