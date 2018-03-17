Senators: Rename Rochester Amtrak after Slaughter proposal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Senator Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on Amtrak to rename the Rochester Intermodal Station the “Louise M. Slaughter Intermodal Station in Rochester” Saturday morning.

Schumer and Gillibrand said renaming the train station is fitting for someone who’s busted through every bureaucratic hurdle and was responsible for securing the necessary federal funding for a train station that will strengthen Rochester’s economy and help residents travel throughout the region in a safer and more reliable fashion.

“Throughout her many decades of service in the U.S. Congress, her steadfast focus was to move the whole Greater Rochester area forward, and the new train station was no exception,” the Senators wrote. “She first spearheaded the drive to secure a $3.5 million federal preliminary engineer grant to help design the new train station, and then delivered a $15 million Federal TIGER grant to construct the new station. She then took care to oversee its development to ensure it would be both a fitting new efficient gateway to Rochester that honored the legacy of Rochester’s original Claude Bragdon designed station, while being universally accessible to accommodate all passengers with a new modern ADA compliant concourse and platforms.”

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter (NY-25) passed away after 47 years of dedicated public service on behalf of those in Rochester and Western New York.