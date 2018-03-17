Ride sharing, vital aspect of St. Patrick’s Day in Capital Region

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the festivities are wrapping up this St. Patrick’s Day, many people are getting ready to head home from a day of celebrating.

It’s important to remember there’s plenty of safe ways to do so.

According to WalletHub, St. Patrick’s Day is the 4th most popular drinking day of the year.

But, with Uber and Lyft now here in the Capital Region, you have options to get home more safely.

It’s the day where we celebrate the luck of the Irish, thousands took to the streets of Albany for the parade.

Some came for the entertainment, like Maggie Elliott and Kelsey Opiel

“Just hanging out with friends. ‘I came all the way from Buffalo just to see her,'” Elliot and Opiel said.

Police have extra patrols working the streets so nothing gets out of hand.

“We have details on Lark Street as well as Pine Hills tonight just to you know make sure that everything is okay and people are safe,” said Steve Smith, Albany Police Department, public information officer.

St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t exactly have the best reputation for drinking and driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration from 2012 to 2016, nearly 270 people died in drunk-driving crashes over the holiday; 60 of them were killed in crashes in just 2016.

But, with ridesharing now in the Capital Region, police urge those celebrating to make the right decision.

“There’s absolutely no excuse,” Smith said.

It seems like they are celebrating responsibly.

“The surge price really went up and pretty much the radar’s all red which basically means that you know there’s everybody out and not choosing to basically use their own vehicles,” said Uber driver, DJ Brown.

For him it feels good to keep others safe.

“Just knowing that they’re not out there you know harming themselves or others,” Brown said.

In the end, it’s not worth the risk.

“We don’t want to pay the price. We want to have a good time and enjoy our company and that’s it, make sure we’re safe while we’re doing it,” Elliot said.