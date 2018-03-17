Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

By Published:
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A letter from Jesus Christ might be the affirmation Oprah Winfrey needs to run for the presidency.

WGME-TV reports an 83-year-old Maine woman who changed her name to Jesus Christ says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace. Christ says she sent the letter to Winfrey because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

Gayle King, one of the hosts of “CBS This Morning,” posted about the letter to Winfrey on Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Winfrey said on “60 Minutes” that if God wanted her to run for president “wouldn’t God kinda tell me?”

Christ says she didn’t know there was speculation about Winfrey, but she’d vote for her.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s