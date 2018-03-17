Albany High School students win robotics competition at RPI

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congratulations to Albany High School’s robotics team for taking first place in a regional competition.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) hosted the 5th annual New York Tech Valley Regional FIRST® Robotics Competition March 15-17.

The championship consisted of a three-on-three match. Albany joined forces with a team from Long Island and another from Brazil.

A team consisting of students from Shenendehowa High School, Shaker High School (including players from Huntington Station, N.Y.) took second.

This year, 34 teams of high school students from the Capital Region, New York state, Brazil, and Canada, including hundreds of teachers, industry mentors, parents, and 3,000 pounds of metal, gears, and electronics tested their skills in a unique competition where math, science, and engineering excellence are celebrated.

In its 27th season, the FIRST Robotics Competition projects over 91,000 high school students representing 3,647 teams in the U.S. and 27 countries worldwide will be competing in 63 regional events, as well as 10 district events.

“It’s not about the robots—it’s never been about the robots,” said Dean Kamen, president of DEKA Research & Development. “We are not using kids to build robots. We are using robots to build kids.”