Truckloads of Girl Scout cookies hitting the streets

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s cookie time in the Capital Region as two truckloads of Girl Scout cookies arrived at the Wilton Mall.

Have you been anxiously awaiting your Samoas and Thin Mints? Don’t worry, there is a huge order of nearly a million boxes is going out on Friday.

Cookies by the truckload and a line of Girl Scout troop leaders ready to load up the sweet treats.

The boxes will go to 8,000 girls from 15 counties. They are carrying on a 102-year-old tradition that Susan Conway has been a part of it for 30 years.

“Originally they baked the cookies and sold them luckily we don’t have to do that anymore,” Conway said.

About 70 percent of these cookies have already been spoken for. The rest will be sold at booths. All of it gives girls a lesson in business.

“We teach the girls people skills business ethics marketing budgeting and money management.”

Cayden Williams, Girl Scout, had her own lofty sales goal of 825 boxes.

Proceeds will stay within Northeastern New York Chapter, keeping the programs and camps affordable for girls.

“The badge activities and we get to do a lot of outdoor activities,” Cayden Williams, a 6th grade Girl Scout, said.

“They teach everything If you can think of it Girl Scouts can teach it to girls, It’s a lot more than just selling cookies,” Conway said.

Thousands of girls ready to put those selling skills to the test- booth sales start next Saturday at a location near you.

There’s still plenty of time to get your hands on a box of cookies.