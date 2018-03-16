‘Sham-rocking’ your corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Where’s the beef? Well it’s a staple on many tables for St. Patrick’s Day. Corned beef and cabbage, or more simply corned beef sandwiches is the popular meal for all those Irish and those aspiring to be.

NEWS10 posed the question, “Is there a right way to “sham-rock” your corned beef this year,” and met up with a couple local chefs to find out. Here are their methods for preparing corned beef the right way:

“It’s injected, knife-trimmed. It’s in the salt-water-sugar-and-garlic cure brine,” said Keith Mahler, owner of Maurice’s Pearl Street Delicatessen.

“We take it out of the brine, that we have in the brine for 3-4 days,” said Mike Rich, sous chef of O’Toole’s Irish Pub.

“You know, some people choose ‘The longer, the better,’ it’s a 10-day period. This was 48 hours. Once it’s cured, and the fat is trimmed, it’s ready to be cooked. And in the seasoning, we have mustard seed, chopped bay leaves, peppers, coriander, hot chilies, fennel seed, dill, All-spice, and garlic. And then the beer, which it’s just a plain pilsner; it’s a great product, and it actually helps it cook throughout the evening and gives it a totally different flavor,” Mahler said.

“It’s appropriate for the Irish, right? We’ll take it over to the steam table, place it in the steam table, we’ll set the temperature for roughly 180, and this will take place overnight,” Mahler said.

“We stick it in this giant pot for 3.5-4 hours. In this particular pot we have about 310 pounds right now. We’ll wheel it in. What we do is we take the beef, still steaming hot, clean it up, take the fat off,” Rich said.

“You always cut it against the grain, it makes it tenderer,” Rich said. “That’s one plate, and we’re going to be doing this over and over again.”