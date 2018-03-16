Power line project threatens history in Washington County

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preservation of a Revolutionary War battlefield is being threatened again as a proposed underground power line project may cut through the site.

Preserving 165 acres on Battle Hill in Fort Ann is one of history buff George Sherwood’s greatest victories.

“Big victory. The previous owner wanted to turn that hill into a giant quarry.”

Transmission Developers Inc, wants to dig six miles of trenches through the town for their Champlain Power Express Project. It will deliver power from Quebec all the way to New York City.

The company wants to bury power lines along Old State Route 4 and the railroad.

George says many revolutionary war soldiers might be buried.

“Research shows the soldiers were taken off the battlefield and buried in what’s called the Red Loom. Well, all along the side of the railroad track, through my property, that’s all Red Loom.”

Supervisor Richard Moore says the town supports the project

They met with company executives about what kind of procedures are in place should crews uncover artifacts.

“They’re very cognizant of the fact that they have to be very aware of what possibilities could happen. If they do [find artifacts] they told us they would stop work and have a State Historic Preservation Officer come in.”

That’s the bottom line for George to ensure that a turning point in the Revolutionary War isn’t lost to history.

“Anything now that we find, we want to preserve for history.”

The town will take another vote on the project once they receive formal plans.

The company says the earliest construction would begin is in 2019.