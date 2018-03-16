Police: 3 arrested for burglarizing Rotterdam sporting goods store

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three suspects accused of breaking into a Rotterdam sporting goods store after it shut down by a fire have been arrested.

Jeremy Whittington, Adolph Cammilletti, and Paul Bergen are charged with burglary and grand larceny.

All three have been arraigned and are being held for lack of bail.

Police say they stole BB guns, crossbows, knives, ammunition, and other equipment from Taylor and Vadney. The items were valued at about $1,500.

A majority of the property has been recovered.

