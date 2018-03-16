Officials release cause of fatal Rensselaer house fire

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released the cause of a fatal Rensselaer house fire on Friday.

According to police, the initial investigation into the Mann Ave. fire deemed it accidental and possibly being caused by an electrical issue.

It is believed there was at least one smoke detector in the residence but may not have been operational.

Three individuals passed away in Sunday morning’s fire – Safia Alblakhi, 68-year-old female; Monzalah Alshami, 41-year-old female; Aymen Alshami, 8-year-old male.

Another 16-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in Syracuse and remains in critical condition. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals following the fire.

The last person was taken to Albany Med with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.