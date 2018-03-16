NYS Senate and Assembly working on finalizing budgets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Senate and the Assembly came out with their separate budgets this week. Now they will have to come to an agreement to make one finalized budget before the end of the month.

NEWS10 ABC has a brief glimpse at the budget and explains what will have to change before the budget will be completed.

“The big thing is getting it done on time,” said NYS Senator George Amedore (R – Montgomery County).

The clock has started ticking since the budget has to be finalized in about two weeks.

Here is a look at just a few of the highlights of the two budgets:

The Assembly has a few policy bills such as criminal justice reform and their gun safety bills. Whereas the Senate includes its school security bills and also increases the amount for education. It also adds in a few additional fees such as an extra dollar on Uber rides, but their budget does completely get rid of the budget deficit.

Then Senate on the other hand does not include any of the extra new taxes and fees that the Governor proposed which is probably the biggest difference in the budget plans.

“Taxpayers do not need another billion dollars of more fees and taxes so we reject all of that,” Amedore said.

Even though the Senate budget does not completely eliminate the budget deficit, Amedore says it does get close.

“By shifting and prioritizing properly, the appropriations of last year’s budget to this year, you make up the difference and all of a sudden you have a balanced budget without increasing taxes,” Amedore said.

However, NYS Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy disagrees. She says that these fees are needed to fund important services.

“In order to fund education, in order to fund higher education, in order to pay for public transit; We believe we have to raise some fees,” Fahy said.

Both houses do agree though this will be the most difficult part to compromise.

“That’s going to be a big bone of contention between the three parties,” Fahy said.

The houses and the Governor must come to an agreement by April 1st.