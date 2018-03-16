No babies or cell phones: Madison & Fairview Theatres to reopen with new policies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – No babies or cell phones allowed. That’s the policy of a new movie theater company coming to the Capital Region.

The company behind this entertainment experience is taking over two small theaters in the area, one which has a long history in its community.

The Madison Theatre opened in 1929 and at one time had the largest screen in New York State.

Now its legacy, along with that of the former Fairview Theatre in Hudson will stay alive but with a modern twist.

“When I watch a movie I don’t want to be interrupted when I watch it,” said Peter Cruz, an Albany resident.

Who wants to be distracted at the movies? Pedro Cruz doesn’t and neither does Margery Paulino.

“People are really obnoxious and they have like their ringers on or their brightness is on really bright,” Paulino said.

So what if cell phones and babies weren’t allowed and kids and teens couldn’t come without an adult?

“Then you can really enjoy the movie for what it is,” said Danielle McCray, who lives in Albany.

These are just some of the rules for attending a Cosmic Cinemas movie theater; which you’ll soon find at Madison Theatre in Albany and the former Fairview Theater in Hudson.

The concept comes from companies like Alamo Drafthouse and Cinebarre; two ventures that Terrell Braly helped kick off before starting Cosmic.

“That detracts from any movie, from any experience if a kid’s screaming its head off and it’s not good for the kid either,” Braly said.

His goal is to offer an intimate, all-encompassing entertainment experience free of distractions.

Imagine a theater where every other row of seats is removed and a bench-style table is in front of you.

Before the show starts, a server takes your order and brings you your choice of drinks and food.

“We put that meal and that going out experience all together so you don’t have a rush to dinner, rush to finish dinner and a rush to get to the movies,” Braly said.

It was something he longed to bring to Albany and Hudson, attracted to the buzz surrounding the areas and the history behind Madison Theater.

“People are looking for entertainment and people that appreciate movies,” Braly said.

Its former owner, Gunther Fishgold likes the direction the theater is heading.

“I think it’s going to be a home run for the neighborhood,” Fishgold said.

Both having been closed for a while, Braly expects to get them back up and running quickly: Hudson on May 18th and Madison by mid-summer; which will still be called Madison.

While some will stick to their simple bucket of popcorn, others are up for something new.

“I don’t want anything extravagant,” Cruz said.

“Maybe this will be a better experience for everyone overall,” Paulino said.

Ticket prices will be comparable to regular theaters and it’s not a requirement to buy a meal.

As for that cell phone policy, it’s 2 strikes and you’re out.