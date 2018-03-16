Learning how to pronounce Irish terms properly

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meet Noeleene, Sharon, and Jenn, three friends that work at Albany Med and have formed a traditional Irish band called Triskele.

They say a fundamental difference between them and other Irish bands, is that they only sing Irish music, year-round.

NEWS10 ABC’s Jimmy Marlow came over for a lesson on how to pronounce some basic Irish terms properly.

Noeleen was born in Ireland and was taught the history and culture through stories before moving to the U.S.

“Everyone will be wearing green this weekend, some will enjoy a few adult beverages,” Noeleen Drucknmiller said. “Before the festivities begin, practice saying Happy St. Patrick’s Day in the right language, “Faw La Lah La Paw Rig.”