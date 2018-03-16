Gov. Cuomo defends students taking part in national walkout

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking a stand to defend students who took part in a national school walkout and are now facing disciplinary actions.

As students across the country and in the Capital Region walked out of class to take a stand against gun violence on Wednesday the doors of Gloversville High School remained closed.

“Nobody walked out because from what I heard there were cops at the school not allowing students to walk out,” Josh Malatino, parent of a Gloversville High School student, said.

Gabby Langley is a senior and says students were upset.

“They felt that they couldn’t express how they felt towards the shooting.”

“Everybody is given the right to assemble and the freedom of speech. And I feel like they had the right to go outside and exercise their First Amendment,” Malatino said.

Malatino says his child also a student at Gloversville High told him a similar story.

“Students which shouldn’t have to be a voice of reason are becoming the voice of reason.”

In a statement, the Gloversville High School disputes this story saying, “at no time was any student prevented from leaving the building, nor did any student indicate their intent to do so.”

Gov. Cuomo wrote an open letter to State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia asking for an investigation of any schools that punished students for waking out or prevented them from participating by blocking doors calling it “an egregious safety violation and it is also unlawful.”

The commissioner responded saying, “we will investigate any reports where the safety of students was put in jeopardy, as we always do.”

Langley has since spoken to her principal to sort out exactly what happened.

“He said he would have allowed students to walk out for 17 minutes if students came and asked him but not one student did,” Langley said.

Another school walkout is planned for mid-April.

Langley is now taking it upon herself to talk with school officials so anyone who wants to walk out then will be able to.