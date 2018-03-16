Cole’s Collision owner convicted on multiple charges in connection to crash

By Published: Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business owner has been convicted of multiple charges in connection to a crash.

John Cole, the owner of Cole’s Collision, drove his BMW into a tree last March on Sitterly Road in Halfmoon.

One of the passengers in the backseat suffered injuries that left her paralyzed.

He was found guilty of: assault, driving while ability impaired and reckless driving. However, he was not found guilty of vehicular assault.

The trial last two weeks and the jury deliberated for two days.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s