Cole’s Collision owner convicted on multiple charges in connection to crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business owner has been convicted of multiple charges in connection to a crash.

John Cole, the owner of Cole’s Collision, drove his BMW into a tree last March on Sitterly Road in Halfmoon.

One of the passengers in the backseat suffered injuries that left her paralyzed.

He was found guilty of: assault, driving while ability impaired and reckless driving. However, he was not found guilty of vehicular assault.

The trial last two weeks and the jury deliberated for two days.

Cole is scheduled to be sentenced in April.