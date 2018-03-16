Active shooter drill held at Troy High School

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You may have noticed a large police presence near Troy High School on Friday.

They’re holding a full-scale active shooter training exercise.

Most of the activity will be in the classrooms and in the hallways of the school.

There was about 70 different officers and first responders on school property, just as there would be if an active shooter situation ever did occur.

“With all the things going on in the world today, an event like this just helps us, god forbid something happens, it helps us to be the most prepared that we can be,” John Carmello, Superintendent of the Troy Central School District, said.

Carmello says this drill is the first of its kind for the district and it likely won’t be the last.

It’s been a collaborative effort in the works for eight months.

“We started planning back in August. We’ve had monthly meetings, but when Parkland happened, the stress level and anxiety level rose for everybody.”

There’s no school on Friday and closed for a district-wide professional development day.

So students were not involved in this drill, only teachers.

Carmello says they may consider including students next time around.

The drill is designed to be as realistic as possible with cosmetic wounds and all.

The goal is to get the adrenaline pumping so that everyone feels confident and comfortable working together if it were to ever happen in real life.

“We’re actually going to transport four or five of them down to the hospital so that the hospital can practice their procedures and protocols. So it’s a comprehensive event and we’re really happy to be a part of it. We think it’s going to benefit everybody.”

Assistant Police Chief Dan DeWolf says this type of training is as much for the teachers as it is for his responding officers.

“I grew up here and went to both of these schools. There was nothing like this when I went to school it was about math, science, reading, and gym. You didn’t worry about these kinds of things but it’s the world that we live in today and we have to be prepared,” DeWolf said.

Once the drill is complete, officers debriefed over lunch to go over what was done right and what went wrong.