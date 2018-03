(NEWS10) – You have a limited amount of time to use up your Toys “R” Us gift cards.

The toy company announced it was closing all of its 735 stores in the United States. In the coming days, stores will be posting store closing sales.

Customers have 30 days to use any remaining gift cards.

Toys “R” Us says customers will still be able to access their existing registry.

Click here for more information on the on the liquidation process.