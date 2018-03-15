Safety a priority at Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s almost time for our Irish neighbors to take over the city for St. Patrick’s Day. The largest parade in the Capital Region is happening this Saturday in Albany.

The parade route extends all the way down Central Avenue, turning at City Hall to Pearl Street. It steps off at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and hundreds are expected.

Local restaurants are ready.

At El Patron Mexican Grill and Cantina, a special drink is arriving on the menu just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, a green margarita.

“I kind of made one by surprise yesterday. Someone asked me for one, so I made it happen,” said Adalia Martinez, at El Patron. “So that may be on the menu for Saturday!”

El Patron is right along the parade route on Central Avenue and they are already getting calls about festive drinks and corned beef sandwiches on offer for the special day.

“The way that we prepare is we overstaff just to make sure that everybody is accommodated,” says Martinez. “Nobody is waiting too long for their drinks or food. Good service. That’s all we want to give!”

In anticipation of large crowds, barricades are set up on every side street along the parade route, starting at Manning, all the way to Pearl Street.

At a time when large crowds often heighten security concerns, Albany Police are doing what they can to keep everyone safe during the parade, including increasing manpower and safety protocols.

“We learned a lot from the Boston Marathon bombings,” said Officer Steve Smith, with the Albany Police Department. “We do a lot, not just the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but at all of our events to ensure that everyone is safe. But it takes everyone in the community.”

The famous saying applies. If you see something, say something. And remember, no open containers on Saturday, and no unruly revelers. The parade is meant to be a family event. And when the celebrating has you famished or thirsty, there are plenty of places to go.

“Everybody likes to come in for the margaritas and the food,” says Martinez. “Especially since it will be a Saturday, it’s going to be pretty busy.”

The parade won’t be the only attraction in town on Saturday, a St. Patrick’s Day 5K this weekend will also bring major road closures and parking restrictions.

The parade will begin on quail street and central avenue It will travel east, merging with washington avenue The parade will then turn at city hall and travel east on state street to pearl street

Starting at 11:00am, central avenue between manning boulevard and quail street will be closed for the parade lineup. Also at 11:00am, the 5k and parade route will be closed to all traffic. Please note – all cross streets along the parade route will also be closed in preparation for the 5k and parade kick-off. This will include eagle street as well as north and south pearl streets from pine street to hudson avenue.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect from 6:00am-4:00pm on saturday, march 17, 2018.

Central avenue, both sides from ontario street to lake avenue

Quail street, east side from central avenue to sherman street

Washington avenue, south side from dove street to south swan street

Eagle street, east side from corning place to pine street

State street, both sides from lark street east 3 spaces on each side

State street, south side from s. Swan street east to plaza road east of lob

State street, south side from eagle street to pearl street

State street, both sides from pearl street to broadway

South swan street, east side from madison avenue to washington avenue

Broadway, both sides from pine street to hudson avenue