New York Tech-Valley Robotics Competition kicks off

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Tech-Valley Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sports with the rigors of science and technology.

It’s the fifth year of the First Robotics Competition and this weekend is the regional meet that will be held right here at RPI.

There are 35 teams of high school students from all over the Capital Region and all over the world competing here this weekend.

They worked with mentors that currently work in the fields of science and technology for six weeks to design, build, program, and test their robots to meet the competitions engineering challenge over a six weeks period.

The teams are trapped in an 8-bit video game. Each three-team alliance has three ways to help defeat the boss:

Tipping the scale or the alliance’s switch in their favor to earn points

Exchanging power cubes for power-ups (force, boost, and levitate) to gain a temporary advantage during the match

Climbing the scale tower to face the boss.

The alliance with the highest score at the end of the match, which includes autonomous and teleoperated periods, defeats the boss and wins the game.

By participating in “first”, students gain confidence to explore the innovation process while learning valuable science, engineering, technology, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

The first robotics competition participants are eligible to apply for more than $50 million in first scholarships from leading colleges and universities after it’s all done.