Most forgotten items in Upstate, NY Ubers

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: An Uber SUV waits for a client in Manhattan a day after it was announced that Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence as chief executive on June 14, 2017 in New York City. The move came after former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and his law firm, Covington & Burling, released 13 pages of recommendations compiled as part of an investigation of sexual harassment at the ride-hailing car service. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEWS10) – Uber released the most forgotten items in Upstate NY.

“If you’re planning to take an Uber this weekend, just make sure you do the ‘possession pat down’ before leaving the car.”

10 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Upstate NY Ubers:

  1. Phone
  2. Wallet
  3. Keys
  4. Clothing
  5. Bag
  6. Glasses
  7. Vape
  8. Backpack
  9. Money
  10. ID/license

15 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Upstate NY Ubers:

  1. Blue asthma pump
  2. Microwave
  3. Tide soap pods
  4. Two small paintings
  5. Board games (Taboo & Apples to Apples)
  6. Pink polka dot pillow
  7. Cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory
  8. Green Birkenstock (right foot only)
  9. Birthday card full of lottery tickets
  10. Pink wig
  11. Buffalo Bills visor
  12. Golf clubs
  13. Bag from Petco containing bird treats
  14. Unopened rubix cube
  15. Leather loafers

Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost in Upstate NY:

  1. Saturday
  2. Sunday

Most forgetful days since Uber launched in Upstate NY (days items were reported as lost):

  1. January 1, 2018 – no surprises there!
  2. October 29, 2017
  3. February 10, 2018
  4. February 18, 2018
  5. August 6, 2017

The following video highlights the steps you need to take if you left an item in an Uber car.

Uber launched in Upstate NY on June 29.

