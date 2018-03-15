Police identify victim in fatal Cohoes crash

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the drivers involved in a crash on the Cohoes-Waterford Bridge has died.

Officials say Lawrence P. Brisson II, 38, was the only male inside the vehicle.

Both of the vehicles have been towed from the scene and police have reopened the bridge.

The New York State Police Reconstruction Unit spent much of the morning taking pictures and measurements trying to figure out what led up to this deadly head-on collision.

Both the orange Mitsubishi Eclipse and the Chevy Silverado pickup truck were left with significant front-end damage.

Brisson was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The man in the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Officers say the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating. So far, no tickets have been issued.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash will take some time.

An autopsy is being conducted on Thursday.