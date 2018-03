MINDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say raped a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Charles Larson, 45, of Glens Falls, N.Y., had sexual contact with the girl in the latter part of 2016 and early 2017 in Minden.

Larson was charged with second-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and forcible touching.

Police were contacted by the girl in January about the incident.

Larson was arraigned and remanded to Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.