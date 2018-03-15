Local ski resorts loving the recent snowstorms

DOVER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Extra snow means an extra long ski season! Area resorts are making sure all that powder isn’t going to waste.

For area ski resorts, Mother Nature has been right on the money!

“It’s indescribable.”

At Mount Snow, the know is 80 inches deep and counting! That’s why March feels like Christmas to General Manager Erik Barnes.

“To have over 80 inches of snow in March, which is the second snowiest March on record, for us it’s just amazing,” Barnes said.

The six to seven feet of powder is being enjoyed by skiers of all ages. People are driving and flying in from all over the country.

“We have season pass holders from Washington State,” Barnes said.

“My name is Erik and I’m from Williamsburg, Brooklyn.”

“We’re the Knowles from Audobon, New Jersey!”

“Yep. Look at the weather it’s perfect time to come up here,” A skier from Florida said.

“It’s just the best day I’ve been out this season it’s pure powder. It’s insane.”

That’s because compared to last year, there is more snow.

“Nothing! There was nothing last year. We had to go all the way to Maine to find some. And this year week can come down here in March.”

Mount Snow will likely extend their season to mid-April.

Like many other resorts, they’re making it easy on your wallet as well by offering St. Patrick’s Day weekend specials.

“For Friday we have a special for St Patrick’s Day,” Barnes said. “Online it started at $17. I think we’re up to $39 now. If they come to the window it’s a $49 deal, which is quite a substantial discount off our regular ticket. Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be busy again, so we are psyched!”

The snow continues to fall at Mount Snow. They say they expect 24 more inches by the end of next week. Where they are going to put it all, I have no idea!