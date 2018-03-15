Guys get vasectomies to watch basketball

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Right now, believe it or not, more than any other time of the year guys are getting vasectomies so they can end up at home to take in that March basketball action.

That beautiful time of year where we all fill out brackets and take in as many hoops action as we can handle.

“Getting crazy, it’s March, I’m excited.”

“Going home right now to watch TV.”

“It’s my favorite time of the year in sports.”

Jim and his son George stopped at McGreary’s on Thursday to watch.

This time of year, not even a full-time job can keep fans from tuning in.

“I know some real hardcore fans who take days off from work.”

But calling in sick to work, that’s one thing, real fans take it a step further.

For example, a stop at the doctor for a little procedure known as a vasectomy.

“You’re joking! Seriously!?”

Don’t believe me? Ask him the doctor.

“This is one of those urban legends that are real.”

Dr. Chuck Welliver is the assistant professor of urology at Albany Med. He says these procedures increase 10 percent in March. Now that’s madness.

“There is often the request of hey, can we do it this day because my team is playing Thursday.”

Welliver says he gets it, he’s even a hoops fan.

“We’ll put the game in there sometimes just so we can both keep an eye on it.”

Plus, his patients should be getting rest after anyways.

“It’s important for guys to take it easy after their vasectomy for a couple of days, and this is as good of an excuse as any.”

But fans like Jeremy say – no way.

“Wow, no I don’t agree with that. That’s way over the line.”

Now to be fair it isn’t just March Madness when they see an increase in this. The holidays are another time of year where a lot of guys have this procedure done.