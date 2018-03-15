Driver cleared of charges in 787 crash that killed teen

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused in an auto-pedestrian crash that took the life of a teen on 787 in Cohoes has been found not guilty of several vehicle and traffic violations.

Brittany Knight, 16, was trying to cross the busy interstate when William Lamb hit her with his car. She died from her injuries.

Lamb has been found completely faultless in the crash.

Other pedestrians have lost their lives on this road and plans are in the works to transform that section into a boulevard. The boulevard will help lower speed and make safer and better road crossings.