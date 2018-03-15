Cuomo calls on gov’t to investigate reports of schools blocking exits during student walkouts

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Students at Roosevelt High School take part in a protest against gun violence Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Seattle. Politicians in Washington state are joining students who walked out of class to protest against gun violence. It was part of a nationwide school walkout that calls for stricter gun laws following the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked state education officials to investigate reports that some New York schools prevented students from taking part in Wednesday’s nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence.

The Democrat sent a letter Thursday to Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, calling on her to look into any reports of schools blocking exits so students couldn’t leave.

Cuomo called such actions “an egregious safety violation” and unlawful. His letter mentioned reports of schools in New York state disciplining students and faculty for participating in the event.

Newsday reported students at some Long Island schools were suspended.

Cuomo joined students in New York City who walked out of their school for a “die-in” demonstration in Manhattan. He laid down on the pavement and joined students in chanting “Gun control now!”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s