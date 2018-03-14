Vermont Guard: Six soldiers injured in avalanche near Smugglers’ Notch

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WFFF/WVNY) – According to Sgt. Nathan Rivard, public affairs deputy for the Vermont National Guard, several U.S. soldiers have been injured in an avalanche in Smugglers’ Notch.

Rivard said six soldiers were training as part of the Army Mountain Warfare School in Easy Gully near Smugglers’ Notch.

The avalanche happened at about 1 p.m.

According to Rivard, five out of the six soldiers were taken to UVM Medical Center for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. One soldier returned to active duty.

The guard declined to release the names of the soldiers.

“The Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vt. at Camp Ethan Allen Training Center provides a lot of mountaineering coursework, and the advanced warfare school was up here today (Wednesday),” said guard spokesman Nathan Rivard. “They do mountain survival, they do a lot of things wiht rope skills as well as mountain climbing and repelling, that’s why they train up here in Smugglers’ Notch. They do it in the winter, so they can get teh winter phase where they get a really in-depth curriculum.”

Rivard said the school trains soldiers throughout the United States. He said the entire U.S. Army, both active and reserve, and the National Guard, all train at the school.

Cambridge rescue crews were sent to the scene, according to guard officials.

According to the Smuggs Snow Report, that area has received almost two feet of snow in the last 24 hours.