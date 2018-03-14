St. Baldrick’s Day at the College of St. Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students and faculty came together at a local college in support of childhood cancer research.

Kelvin Salgado and his fellow St. Rose students are getting it all shaved off to raise awareness for childhood cancer research.

“It’s a great cause and creates awareness.”

It’s creating that awareness that is what St. Baldrick’s Day is all about. Frankie and Joe are on loan from Vinny’s Barbershop down the street. This is their second year at the annual event.

“It’s not that we can do anything too much personally, but even just a small thing and hopefully can do a lot,” Francesco De Rose said.

Crystal Plowinske has a couple very personal reasons for being here. She lost her best childhood friend, Jason, to cancer when he was just 7 years old. Years later she lost her mom to lung cancer.

“This is Jason’s mom, the little boy who I’m honoring. He will be passed away 20 years this April.”

“Maybe people don’t think about it as much being childhood cancer – there’s so much research to be done. It’s not necessarily at the forefront like breast cancer or other cancers,” Plowinske said.

With a young son of her own, Crystal is now more committed than ever to keep the fight going. So far, she has raised over $3,000 on her own.

“It’s important to raise money in the weeks leading up to this but all year round we still collect money for St. Baldrick’s. So it doesn’t end today.”