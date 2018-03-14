Scotia-Glenville, one of several Capital Region schools responding to violent threats

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the deadly shooting at a Florida High School last month more schools are seeing threats of violence, including here in the Capital Region.

Wednesday morning families in the Scotia-Glenville Central School District thought they may be next, after a post was getting shared on social media threatening violence at the school.

It’s something that’s becoming all too common across the country.

“You don’t know where your children are safe anymore,” said concerned parent, Kathleen Duda.

These days it’s hard for Kathleen Duda not to be worried about her daughter, hearing about threats against different schools every day.

“It’s getting to a point where our children live in fear,” Duda said.

On Wednesday, it was Scotia-Glenville’s turn, just miles away from Burnt Hills where her daughter is a student.

“I didn’t want to send her today really to be honest because of the threat and it’s scary but you don’t want to give into the fear,” Duda said.

Scotia-Glenville’s communication director tells NEWS10 ABC the post that caused concern was being shared by multiple people on social media. It indicated someone was going to shoot up the school during the scheduled walkout to end gun violence.

During their investigation police found the threat not credible and that it was not specifically targeted at Scotia-Glenville.

“We get them on a regular basis,” said Albany County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, Kerry Thompson.

Threats like these are nothing new for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

But Thompson says whether they’re real or not, they take them all seriously and typically send officers to respond.

“We work with the school district to determine whether or not they’re credible. We do in depth interviews. We investigate social media accounts,” Thompson said.

They come in different forms.

“It could be something as simple as written on a bathroom wall. It could be something that a note is passed. It could be on social media. It could be a phone call,” Thompson said.

But, they work with the districts to figure out the best time to notify parents.

“We just don’t want to pull the panic alarm right away, you want to know exactly what you have before you go notifying people,” Thompson said.

Getting that notification though is something Duda hopes to never receive.

She just can’t believe how much times have changed since her high school days.

“I actually thought they were safe you know like they’re not with me but they’re safe, they’re at school. ’You hope it gets back to that way?’ Oh gosh, yeah, “Duda said.

The district’s communication director tells NEWS10 ABC they waited to notify parents for about two hours so police could conduct an investigation.

They’re going to review their response so they can make improvements.

Law enforcement is still looking into the source of the threat within their investigation.