Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

By Published:
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: A Ford sign is seen on September 26, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Ford Motor Co. announced it is recalling about 850,000 cars and SUVs because of a problem that related to the air bags possibly not working in a crash. The recalled models include the 2013-14 Ford C-Max, Fusion, Escape SUV and the Lincoln MKZ. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.

Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.

Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled. The rest are in Canada and Mexico.

