Cohoes arsonist pleads guilty

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of setting a fire last year on Remsen Street in Cohoes has pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

John Gomes, 51, was charged with one count of fourth-degree arson and faces one year in prison when he is sentenced.

The district attorney’s office says Gomes recklessly damaged several buildings by starting a fire in a barrel that was located in close proximity to his wooden back porch.

Gomes will also be ordered to pay restitution when he is sentenced at the end of April.