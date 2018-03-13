Washington County Sheriff’s aware of school shooting threat

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s have provided this statement regarding a school shooting threat for the Hudson Falls district circulating on social media:

“Our agency is currently investigating unsubstantiated rumors circulating on social media about a possible shooting at the Hudson Falls Middle School on Notre Dame Street in the Town of Kingsbury.

Although we have no other specific information that such an event will occur, students and parents should expect to see a significant law enforcement presence at the school.

We take any and all threats to school safety seriously and will work diligently to find the original source of this posting.” (See picture below)

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story as more information is provided.