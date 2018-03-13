Schenectady County looking for volunteers for preparedness drill

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials are looking for volunteers for a preparedness drill being held at the Schenectady High School next month.

Officials say the goal of the drill is to be able to respond to a biological, chemical, or radiological public health emergency. The drill is specifically testing medical dispensing plans in the case of a real medical emergency.

Volunteers are needed as “mock” patients in need of medical treatment during the drill. Officials say no real medicine will be dispensed during the drill and instead candy will be used.

The volunteer portion of the drill will take approximately 30 minutes, with times available between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Officials are also looking for volunteers to assist staff throughout the drill, especially individuals with a health-related background. Those interested should check the box on the pre-registration form indicating they are interested in assisting with the drill. These all-day volunteers will need to arrive at the drill by 11:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the April 3 drll is asked to complete the pre-registration form: www.SchenectadyCounty.com/PublicHealth.

The preparedness drill is a partnership of Schenectady County Public Health Services, Schenectady County Office of Emergency Management, Schenectady Police and Fire Departments, Schenectady City School District, Ellis Hospital, Schenectady ARC, Sunnyview Hospital, Capital Care Medical Group, Schenectady County Auxiliary Police, Schenectady County Medical Reserve Corps, Schenectady City Fire Hazmat, and Visiting Nurse Service of Northeastern New York.