Police: Woman forged checks of family member recovering from surgery

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they say forged the checks of a family member recovering from surgery.

Police say BonnieLu Brehm, 65, forged the victim’s signature on checks and used those checks to withdraw more than $28,000 from the victim’s bank account over the course of three weeks.

The victim was recovering at Capital District Hospital at the time.

Brehm was charged with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree forgery.

She was processed and released.

